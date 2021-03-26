Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 44 °

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 3/25

Pat StrathmanMarch 26, 2021

The third seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the six seeded USC Trojans, 85-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday Night.

The loss ends Kansas’ season at 21-9 (12-6 Big 12), while USC improves to 24-7 (12-3 Pac-12) and advances the Trojans to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will play seventh seed Oregon.

Kansas finishes its season with 21 wins, marking the 32nd consecutive season with 21 or more wins, dating back to 1989-90. KU won nine of its last 11 games in 2020-21. The Jayhawks finished second in the Big 12 regular season with a 12-6 record, amassing 12 league wins for the 21st consecutive season and 10 or more conference victories for an NCAA record 27 years.

USC relied upon forward Isaiah Mobley, who scored a team-high 17 points. USC’s Isaiah White (13 pts), Tahj Eaddy (12 pts), Chevez Goodwin (10 pts) and Evan Mobley (10 pts) also scored in double figures.

Kansas was led by senior Marcus Garrett, who scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-15 from the field.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the last installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Kansas Falls to USC in Second Round of NCAA T...

March 23, 2021 9:54 am

Kansas Advances in NCAA Tournament with 93-84...

March 20, 2021 9:57 pm

Kansas Football to Open Spring Practice March...

March 19, 2021 10:03 am

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 3/18

 9:30 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

The third seeded Kansas Jayhawks fell to the six seeded USC Trojans, 85-51, in the second round of t...

March 26, 2021 Comments

Trailer Theft At Orschlen

Kansas News

March 26, 2021

Colby Community College Planning Bu...

Farming News

March 26, 2021

Fugitive Still Sought

Top News

March 26, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Trailer Theft At Orschlen
March 26, 2021Comments
Record Giving at Match Ma...
March 26, 2021Comments
28 Percent of Saline Coun...
March 25, 2021Comments
Area Seniors Win Rudd Sch...
March 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices