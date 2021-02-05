Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 2/4

Pat StrathmanFebruary 5, 2021

No. 23 Kansas defeated Kansas State, 74-51, thanks to a double-double from junior forward David McCormack paired with double figure scoring from sophomore guard Christian Braun, junior guard Ochai Agbaji and redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas win moves them to 12-6 overall this season and 6-4 in Big 12 play, while Kansas State falls to 5-14 overall and 1-9 in the conference.

McCormack and Braun each had 18 points in Tuesday’s matchup. Additionally, McCormack had 10 rebounds which made for his fifth career double-double and fourth this season.

UP NEXT
Kansas hits the road to take on West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 6. Tip from WVU Coliseum will be at 1 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on CBS.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

