AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 2/25

Pat StrathmanFebruary 27, 2020

An elite performance on both ends of the floor worthy of the nation’s top-ranked team saw the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks run past the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 83-58, Monday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Senior center Udoka Azubuike was one of five Jayhawks to score in double figures and posted his 12th double-double of the season via his 19 points, 16 rebound performance to help his team to its 13th-straight victory.

The win pushed Kansas to 14-1 in Big 12 play and to 25-3 on the year, marking an NCAA-record 15th-straight season the Jayhawks have posted 25 or more victories. Oklahoma State fell to 14-14 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 4-11 in the league.

The second round of the 2019-20 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown awaits the Jayhawks on Feb. 29 when KU heads to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Tipoff from Bramlage Coliseum is slated for 12:30 p.m. (CT) on 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

