AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 2/25

Pat StrathmanFebruary 26, 2021

In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in overtime, 75-72, inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

Kansas fell to 17-8 overall and 11-6 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 14-6 and 8-5 in league games.

Tuesday night’s Big 12 battled marked the first game since Nov., 27, 2019, that the Jayhawks played into overtime, when Kansas defeated Dayton, 90-84 in the title game of the Maui Invitational.

UP NEXT
Kansas plays its last home game of the regular-season against Baylor on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Kansas leads the all-time series with Baylor, 33-7, including a 17-1 in games played in Lawrence, 16-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Baylor defeated Kansas, 77-69, on Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas.

