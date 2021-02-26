AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 2/25

In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 14 Texas Longhorns in overtime, 75-72, inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

Kansas fell to 17-8 overall and 11-6 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 14-6 and 8-5 in league games.

Tuesday night’s Big 12 battled marked the first game since Nov., 27, 2019, that the Jayhawks played into overtime, when Kansas defeated Dayton, 90-84 in the title game of the Maui Invitational.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its last home game of the regular-season against Baylor on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Kansas leads the all-time series with Baylor, 33-7, including a 17-1 in games played in Lawrence, 16-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, Baylor defeated Kansas, 77-69, on Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas.