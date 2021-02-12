AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 2/11

Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from Ochai Agbaji, as Kansas cruised to a 97-64 win against Iowa State inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Paired with Agbaji, redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson finished with his third straight double-double and his sixth of the season after scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Agbaji led the team with 19 points, including tying a career-high five 3-point field goals made, while sophomore Christian Braun contributed 18 points of his own with five rebounds and a team-leading six assists.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its second of back-to-back games at Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 13. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ABC.

Kansas leads the all-time series with ISU, 185-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last three, yet is 8-5 in the last 13 meetings. Kansas holds a 70-40 advantage in games played in Ames, including a 26-22 mark in Hilton Coliseum.

