AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 2/11

Pat StrathmanFebruary 12, 2021

Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from Ochai Agbaji, as Kansas cruised to a 97-64 win against Iowa State inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Paired with Agbaji, redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson finished with his third straight double-double and his sixth of the season after scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Agbaji led the team with 19 points, including tying a career-high five 3-point field goals made, while sophomore Christian Braun contributed 18 points of his own with five rebounds and a team-leading six assists.

UP NEXT
Kansas plays its second of back-to-back games at Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 13. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ABC.

Kansas leads the all-time series with ISU, 185-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last three, yet is 8-5 in the last 13 meetings. Kansas holds a 70-40 advantage in games played in Ames, including a 26-22 mark in Hilton Coliseum.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

