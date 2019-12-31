AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/30

A stout defensive effort along with some impressive outside shooting from senior Isaiah Moss helped No. 5 Kansas defeat the Stanford Cardinal, 72-56, Sunday afternoon inside Maples Pavilion. Moss was one of four Jayhawks to score in double figures, leading the way with 17 points, as KU held the Cardinal to 38 percent shooting from the field and forced 19 Stanford turnovers.

The win moved Kansas to 10-2 on the year, while Stanford dropped its second contest of the season, falling to 11-2 in 2019-20.

Kansas will open Big 12 play when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 3 pm with pregame at 1:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

