AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/3

Pat StrathmanDecember 4, 2019

Career outings from sophomore Devon Dotson and senior Udoka Azubuike were enough to propel No. 4/5 Kansas past the Dayton Flyers in an overtime thriller, 90-84, and claim the Maui Jim Maui Invitational championship Wednesday afternoon inside the Lahaina Civic Center. Dotson and Azubuike combined for 60 points, the most by a KU duo in 28 years, as the Jayhawks won the program’s third Maui Invitational title.

The victory moved the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the year, while Dayton suffered its first loss of the young season, now at 5-1.

In a game that featured a 5,000 career-yard passer and a 1,000 yards in a season rusher, the Kansas football team dropped its 2019 finale to No. 9 Baylor, 61-6, Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

