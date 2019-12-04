AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/3

Career outings from sophomore Devon Dotson and senior Udoka Azubuike were enough to propel No. 4/5 Kansas past the Dayton Flyers in an overtime thriller, 90-84, and claim the Maui Jim Maui Invitational championship Wednesday afternoon inside the Lahaina Civic Center. Dotson and Azubuike combined for 60 points, the most by a KU duo in 28 years, as the Jayhawks won the program’s third Maui Invitational title.

The victory moved the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the year, while Dayton suffered its first loss of the young season, now at 5-1.

In a game that featured a 5,000 career-yard passer and a 1,000 yards in a season rusher, the Kansas football team dropped its 2019 finale to No. 9 Baylor, 61-6, Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

