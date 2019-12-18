AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/17

Kansas men’s basketball climbed to No. 1 in both the Associated Press (AP) and USA TODAY Coaches’ polls released Monday. The last time Kansas was No. 1 was a year ago on Dec. 17, 2018, when the Jayhawks were top ranked in both the AP and coaches’ polls. The Jayhawks have been ranked fifth or higher in every poll in 2019-20, opening the season at No. 3.

Sophomore forward David McCormack poured in a career-high 28 points to lead No. 2/3 Kansas to a convincing 98-57 win over the Kansas City Roos Saturday night inside Sprint Center. Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett joined McCormack scoring in double-figure as the Jayhawks shot 58 percent from the field and forced the Roos into 22 turnovers.

The victory marked the Jayhawks’ ninth-straight and improved KU to 9-1 on the year. Kansas City fell to 5-7 in its 2019-20 campaign.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

