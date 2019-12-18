Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 23 °

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 12/17

Pat StrathmanDecember 18, 2019

Kansas men’s basketball climbed to No. 1 in both the Associated Press (AP) and USA TODAY Coaches’ polls released Monday. The last time Kansas was No. 1 was a year ago on Dec. 17, 2018, when the Jayhawks were top ranked in both the AP and coaches’ polls. The Jayhawks have been ranked fifth or higher in every poll in 2019-20, opening the season at No. 3.

Sophomore forward David McCormack poured in a career-high 28 points to lead No. 2/3 Kansas to a convincing 98-57 win over the Kansas City Roos Saturday night inside Sprint Center. Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett joined McCormack scoring in double-figure as the Jayhawks shot 58 percent from the field and forced the Roos into 22 turnovers.

The victory marked the Jayhawks’ ninth-straight and improved KU to 9-1 on the year. Kansas City fell to 5-7 in its 2019-20 campaign.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Kansas Ascends to No. 1 in Both Polls

December 16, 2019 3:50 pm

Devon Dotson Named Big 12 Player of the Week

 3:48 pm

Jayhawks Soar Past Roos in Kansas City, 98-57

December 14, 2019 10:10 pm

Azubuike Leads No. 2/3 Kansas past Milwaukee,...

December 10, 2019 9:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Kansas men’s basketball climbed to No. 1 in both the Associated Press (AP) and USA TODAY Coaches...

December 18, 2019 Comments

9 Arrests in Salina Drug Bust

Top News

December 18, 2019

Aerospace Company Help

Kansas News

December 18, 2019

Carnival Mafia Murder Suspect in Co...

Kansas News

December 18, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Aerospace Company Help
December 18, 2019Comments
Carnival Mafia Murder Sus...
December 18, 2019Comments
Christmas Dinner Needs Vo...
December 18, 2019Comments
The Featured Chamber Spea...
December 17, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH