AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/26

The Kansas Jayhawks (3-8, 1-7 Big 12) totaled 493 yards and scored 31 points, but fell to the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12), 41-31, in their final road game of the season at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Kansas wraps up the season with a home contest with Baylor. Pregame begins at 1 on Real Country 101.7.

As for Kansas basketball, the Jayhawks are in Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

