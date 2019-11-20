AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/19

Thirteen fourth-quarter points were not enough to overcome a 31-point deficit as the Kansas football team fell at No. 22 Oklahoma State, 31-13, Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley connected with Stephon Robinson Jr., and Quan Hampton for both of those late touchdowns to move into sole possession of second place in KU history for career passing touchdowns (36). Only Jayhawk great Todd Reesing has thrown for more passing touchdowns in his career (90).

Up next for KU football: a trip to Iowa State Saturday. Pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

