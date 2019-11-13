Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 11/12

Pat StrathmanNovember 13, 2019

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson drained a game-high 22 points as the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks won their 47th-straight home opener with a 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro Friday night inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks extend a 47-game home opening streak that dates back to the start of the 1973-74 season, as Kansas was led by four players in double-figures in scoring, including Dotson, who was 6-of-14 from the field in the game. The 22 points from Dotson were the second most of his career and the most since scoring 25 a season ago at TCU.

Up next for KU basketball: Monmouth on Friday. Pregame at 5:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Up next for KU football: a trip to Oklahoma State Saturday. Pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

