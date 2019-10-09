AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/8

The No. 6/4-ranked Oklahoma offense proved too powerful to overcome as the Kansas football team dropped its third-straight game, 45-20, Saturday afternoon at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) racked up 545 yards of total offense, including 277 yards in the air and 268 yards on the ground. The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) combined for 360 yards with sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., picking up over a third of those on the ground (137).

The Jayhawks also found success through the air to wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. The Kansas junior compiled a career-high 131 yards receiving and two touchdowns on five receptions. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley completed 18-of-28 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, with his first touchdown pass going to Daylon Charlot for the game’s opening score.

Up next for Kansas: bye week for KU.

