AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/29

Pat StrathmanOctober 30, 2019

unior kicker Liam Jones nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to earn the Kansas football team its first Big 12 Conference win in the Les Miles era, 37-34, Saturday night inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jones had two attempts to win the game with his first try from 40 yards being blocked. On the return, Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) fumbled the ball on the 22-yard line where Kansas’ (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) Logan Klusman dove on the ball. That gave Jones and the Jayhawks new life with two seconds remaining in the game, and this time, he sailed it straight through the uprights.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

