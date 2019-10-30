AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/29

unior kicker Liam Jones nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to earn the Kansas football team its first Big 12 Conference win in the Les Miles era, 37-34, Saturday night inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jones had two attempts to win the game with his first try from 40 yards being blocked. On the return, Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) fumbled the ball on the 22-yard line where Kansas’ (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) Logan Klusman dove on the ball. That gave Jones and the Jayhawks new life with two seconds remaining in the game, and this time, he sailed it straight through the uprights.

