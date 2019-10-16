Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/15

Pat StrathmanOctober 16, 2019

The Kansas Jayhawks enjoyed their bye week.

One big change took place as head coach Les Miles made a switch at offensive coordinator. Brent Dearmon takes over after being senior offensive coordinator.

The Jayhawks will try out the offense this Saturday in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is slated for 6 pm with pregame at 4:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

