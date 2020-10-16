AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/15

After a bye week, the Kansas Jayhawks step back on the gridiron this Saturday when they head to West Virginia.

Last time out, Kansas fell to Oklahoma State 47-7. A couple days after the game, head coach Les Miles found out he tested positive for COVID-19.

West Virginia also had a bye week last weekend. The Mountaineers improved to 2-1 on the season when they edged Baylor 27-21 in double overtime.

Kickoff Saturday is at 11 am. Pregame coverage begins at 9:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

