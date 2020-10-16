Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/15

Pat StrathmanOctober 16, 2020

After a bye week, the Kansas Jayhawks step back on the gridiron this Saturday when they head to West Virginia.

Last time out, Kansas fell to Oklahoma State 47-7. A couple days after the game, head coach Les Miles found out he tested positive for COVID-19.

West Virginia also had a bye week last weekend. The Mountaineers improved to 2-1 on the season when they edged Baylor 27-21 in double overtime.

Kickoff Saturday is at 11 am. Pregame coverage begins at 9:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

