AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/1

On a hot and humid day in Texas, TCU outscored Kansas, 51-14, behind seven touchdowns, each by a different Horned Frog except for Max Duggan’s two. TCU compiled 625 yards of total offense at Amon G. Carter Stadium, 306 through the air and 319 on the ground.

Freshman running back Velton Gardner scored his first-career touchdown at KU, a 45-yard run, early in the fourth quarter. It was Gardner’s longest carry in 2019 as well as the Jayhawks’ second-longest rushing touchdown of the season.

Up next for Kansas: Oklahoma. The Jayhawks kick off Saturday at 11:00 with pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

