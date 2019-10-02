AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/1

Pat StrathmanOctober 2, 2019

On a hot and humid day in Texas, TCU outscored Kansas, 51-14, behind seven touchdowns, each by a different Horned Frog except for Max Duggan’s two. TCU compiled 625 yards of total offense at Amon G. Carter Stadium, 306 through the air and 319 on the ground.

Freshman running back Velton Gardner scored his first-career touchdown at KU, a 45-yard run, early in the fourth quarter. It was Gardner’s longest carry in 2019 as well as the Jayhawks’ second-longest rushing touchdown of the season.

Up next for Kansas: Oklahoma. The Jayhawks kick off Saturday at 11:00 with pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

