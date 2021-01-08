Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/7

Pat StrathmanJanuary 8, 2021

Led by five Jayhawks in double-figures, No. 6 Kansas shot 56.4% (35-of-62) to push past TCU, 93-64, inside Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday.

Kansas (9-2, 3-0 Big 12) was led by a season-high 20 points from David McCormack, as the Jayhawks had the hot hand on Tuesday with five Jayhawks scored in double-figures, including McCormack (20), Ochai Agbaji (19), Jalen Wilson (16), Tristan Enaruna (12) and Christian Braun (10).

In addition to the five Jayhawks in double figures, Kansas gained a boost from redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris Jr., and Tristan Enaruna, who each set career-highs in scoring. Harris, who made his first career start in place of Marcus Garrett, also recorded a career-high seven assists, while Enaruna added a career-high seven rebounds.

Kansas will return home to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 9, when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m., CT tip-off on CBS. Listen to the game on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

