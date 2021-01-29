AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/28

No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup played in the Lloyd Noble Center.

In a game featuring six ties and nine lead changes, Oklahoma took the lead with just under nine minutes remaining to be played and refused to give it up. The Jayhawks kept the game within seven points the entire second half, but were unable to draw even with the Sooners. Leading the way for the Jayhawks was senior Marcus Garrett with 21 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season and third of his career. Jalen Wilson (13 points) and Ochai Agbaji (10 points) were the other Jayhawks to score in double figures.

Kansas played TCU Thursday. The Hawks travel to Tennessee Saturday. Tipoff at 5 pm with pregame at 3:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.