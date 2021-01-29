Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 38 °

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/28

Pat StrathmanJanuary 29, 2021

No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup played in the Lloyd Noble Center.

In a game featuring six ties and nine lead changes, Oklahoma took the lead with just under nine minutes remaining to be played and refused to give it up. The Jayhawks kept the game within seven points the entire second half, but were unable to draw even with the Sooners. Leading the way for the Jayhawks was senior Marcus Garrett with 21 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season and third of his career. Jalen Wilson (13 points) and Ochai Agbaji (10 points) were the other Jayhawks to score in double figures.

Kansas played TCU Thursday. The Hawks travel to Tennessee Saturday. Tipoff at 5 pm with pregame at 3:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

No. 15 Kansas Holds on to Beat TCU, 59-51

January 29, 2021 8:35 am

No 9. Kansas Loses Close One to Oklahoma

January 23, 2021 4:35 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/21

January 22, 2021 8:55 am

Big 12 Announces Kansas Men’s Basketball Sc...

January 21, 2021 1:37 pm


Latest Stories

Top News

Zoo Names New Executive Director

Rolling Hills Zoo has a new leader at the top. According to the zoo, Ryan VanZant has been select...

January 29, 2021 Comments

No. 15 Kansas Holds on to Beat TCU,...

Sports News

January 29, 2021

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

January 29, 2021

KWU to Honor Black History Month

Top News

January 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Vaccine Reg...
January 28, 2021Comments
Waiting for More Vaccine
January 28, 2021Comments
National Chain Sporting G...
January 28, 2021Comments
3 Car Crash Sends Woman t...
January 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices