AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/21

No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and wasn’t able to overcome the deficit as the Jayhawks fell to the Bears, 69-77, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on Monday.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) was led by two players in double-figures including 17 points from sophomore guard Christian Braun and 16 points from junior guard Ochai Agbaji. It was Braun’s 10th-career game in double-figures including his fifth this season.

Kansas travels to Oklahoma Saturday. Tipoff at 11 am with pregame at 9:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

