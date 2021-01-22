Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 22 °

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/21

Pat StrathmanJanuary 22, 2021

No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and wasn’t able to overcome the deficit as the Jayhawks fell to the Bears, 69-77, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on Monday.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) was led by two players in double-figures including 17 points from sophomore guard Christian Braun and 16 points from junior guard Ochai Agbaji. It was Braun’s 10th-career game in double-figures including his fifth this season.

Kansas travels to Oklahoma Saturday. Tipoff at 11 am with pregame at 9:30 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Big 12 Announces Kansas Men’s Basketball Sc...

January 21, 2021 1:37 pm

Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 77-69

January 18, 2021 10:50 pm

KU Guard Has Surgery, Out For Several Weeks

January 15, 2021 8:55 am

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/14

 8:54 am


Latest Stories

Top News

State Conservation Committee Coming...

The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:0...

January 22, 2021 Comments

KC Independent Baseball Franchise T...

Sports News

January 22, 2021

Mahomes Practices, But Remains In C...

Sports News

January 22, 2021

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

January 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

UPDATE: Phase 2 Vaccinati...
January 21, 2021Comments
Vaccination Station Can E...
January 21, 2021Comments
Injury, Multiple Citation...
January 21, 2021Comments
Seeking Public Input For ...
January 21, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices