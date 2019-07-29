Salina, KS

AUDIO: Hill, Jones Speak at Chiefs Training Camp

Pat StrathmanJuly 29, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs training camp is underway at Missouri Western State University in St. Joe, Missouri.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive lineman Chris Jones both had the spotlight during the offseason.

Hill publicly spoke to the media for the first time after being accused of child abuse. Hill opened the session with a statement, followed by questions regarding the allegations and the secret audio tape.

Jones is searching for a new contract, going into his final year of his rookie deal. Jones noted that he was going to report to camp and wasn’t expecting to hold out of training camp at all.

