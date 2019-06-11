AUDIO: Hawks & Highways Lands in Salina

A football national championship head coach made the trek to Salina for the first time.

Kansas first-year coach Les Miles introduced himself to many individuals at the 2019 Hawks & Highways event at 638 Event Space in Salina Tuesday evening. The University of Kansas Alumni Association and Kansas Athletics are coordinating Hawks & Highways, a multiyear effort to host KU events in communities throughout Kansas.

Salina, Independence, Emporia, Atchison, Dodge City, Topeka, Hutchinson, Wichita and Pittsburg were the cities for 2019.

Coach Miles and voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni met with KSAL’s Pat Strathman before the start of the event. Miles talked about the offseason and mindset going into his first season. Hanni chatted about football and basketball.