Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 57 °

AUDIO: Hawks & Highways Lands in Salina

Pat StrathmanJune 11, 2019

A football national championship head coach made the trek to Salina for the first time.

Kansas first-year coach Les Miles introduced himself to many individuals at the 2019 Hawks & Highways event at 638 Event Space in Salina Tuesday evening. The University of Kansas Alumni Association and Kansas Athletics are coordinating Hawks & Highways, a multiyear effort to host KU events in communities throughout Kansas.

Salina, Independence, Emporia, Atchison, Dodge City, Topeka, Hutchinson, Wichita and Pittsburg were the cities for 2019.

Coach Miles and voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni met with KSAL’s Pat Strathman before the start of the event. Miles talked about the offseason and mindset going into his first season. Hanni chatted about football and basketball.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KU, K-State, WSU Set for Wichita TBT Regional

June 11, 2019 3:39 pm

Kansas adds transfer Isaiah Moss to 2019-20 r...

June 10, 2019 4:00 pm

Kansas to face another tough nonconference sl...

June 3, 2019 1:39 pm

Game times announced for first two Kansas foo...

May 30, 2019 3:13 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Hawks & Highways Lands ...

A football national championship head coach made the trek to Salina for the first time. Kansas fi...

June 11, 2019 Comments

Royals rally past Tigers with game-...

Sports News

June 11, 2019

KU, K-State, WSU Set for Wichita TB...

Sports News

June 11, 2019

Extreme Animal Hoarding

Kansas News

June 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Extreme Animal Hoarding
June 11, 2019Comments
Pistol Stolen in Home Bur...
June 11, 2019Comments
Governor Asks President F...
June 10, 2019Comments
Infant Dies in Hot Vehicl...
June 10, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH