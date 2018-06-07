Salina, KS

AUDIO: Flax Relishes Opportunity to Coach SES Boys Basketball

Pat StrathmanJune 7, 2018

From 2003 to 2007, Bryson Flax led Southeast of Saline as a starting point guard on the boys basketball team.

Now, his leadership starts at the very top.

The Southeast of Saline graduate returns to his alma mater to be the head coach of the boys basketball program. Flax takes over for Jeff Wells, who resigned in April.

Flax last coached at the collegiate level at Brown Mackie College. He learned under his father, Francis, as an assistant coach for four years. Bryson then took over as head coach in 2015 before the school dropped its athletic program in March 2017.

Since then, Flax applied for numerous college positions around the nation, but nothing worked. He currently works at Kasa Controls and plans to continue that job while being a Rule 10 coach at Southeast of Saline.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

