AUDIO: Final Coaches Corner 3-3

The basketball season is coming to a close.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

This is the final show for 2017-18. The Salina Central boys basketball team is going to state for the third consecutive year. Sacred Heart boys are trying to defend their state title as they battle Bennington for the Class 2A Sub-State championship.

On the girls side, Salina Central squares off with Newton with a trip to state on the line. The Lady Mustangs have finished fourth in back-to-back seasons.

Girls basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow