Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 52 °

AUDIO: Final Coaches Corner 3-3

Pat StrathmanMarch 3, 2018

The basketball season is coming to a close.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

This is the final show for 2017-18. The Salina Central boys basketball team is going to state for the third consecutive year. Sacred Heart boys are trying to defend their state title as they battle Bennington for the Class 2A Sub-State championship.

On the girls side, Salina Central squares off with Newton with a trip to state on the line. The Lady Mustangs have finished fourth in back-to-back seasons.

Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Boys Outlast Maize, Heads to Class 5A...

March 2, 2018 9:51 pm

Sacred Heart Blows Past Smith Center to Reach...

 7:53 pm

2018 Area Sub-State Brackets & Results

 6:00 am

AUDIO: Dodge City’s Sandbo Tabbed as Ne...

March 1, 2018 4:10 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Final Coaches Corner 3-3

The basketball season is coming to a close. As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Resta...

March 3, 2018 Comments

Saline County Jail

New Faces on Salina’s Most Wanted

Top News

March 3, 2018

Central Boys Outlast Maize, Heads t...

Sports News

March 2, 2018

Circle uses Big Second Half to Upse...

Sports News

March 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Tech Gets $100,000...
March 2, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 3-2...
March 2, 2018Comments
BB’s Shatter Glass
March 2, 2018Comments
KS Average for Business C...
March 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH