AUDIO: Day Two Of Chiefs Mini-camp

Mini-camp continued for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. Kansas City also has practices slated for Thursday.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones still remains absent, searching for a new contract.

Mitchell Schwartz did receive a contract extension. Schwartz’s contract now runs through the 2021 season, which means he will be a Chief for the next three years. The Chiefs had Schwartz listed as a free agent after the 2020 season.

A few players spoke to the media on Wednesday.

Charvarius Ward is thankful for opportunity to play for the Chiefs, Demarcus Robinson says they have the best quarterback in the NFL, and Austin Reiter is embracing his role with the first team.