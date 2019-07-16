AUDIO: Day Two of Big 12 Football Media Days

The Big 12 Conference has made its way to Arlington, Texas.

Day two of the Big 12 Football Media Days wrapped up at AT&T Stadium.

On deck for day two: Iowa State, West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas. Catch exclusive interviews with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Skylar Thompson, receiver Dalton Schoen, defensive tackle Trey Dishon, defensive end Wyatt Hubert, defensive lineman Reggie Walker, KSU athletic director Gene Taylor and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Day one featured: Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Hear from Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, running back Khalil Herbert, safety Bryce Torneden, safety Mike Lee, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt and much more.

Follow along from Arlington with James Westling and Pat Strathman on KSAL.com. Hear from players, coaches and other members.