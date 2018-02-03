Salina, KS

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-3

Pat StrathmanFebruary 3, 2018

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls BB Finals from Friday, February 2
Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 29
Salina South 60, Andover 52
Sedgwick 54, Ell-Saline 30
Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 33
Chapman 45, Southeast of Saline 23

Boys BB Finals from Friday, February 2
Salina Central 52, Hutchinson 41
Andover 77, Salina South 47
Sedgwick 62, Ell-Saline 48
Sacred Heart 64, Minneapolis 29
Southeast of Saline 56, Chapman 50

