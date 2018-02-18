Salina, KS

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-17

Pat StrathmanFebruary 18, 2018

The basketball season is coming to a close.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls BB Finals from Friday, February 17
Maize 55, Salina Central 46
Newton 43, Salina South 22
Republic County 48, Sacred Heart 41
Russell 53, Southeast of Saline 40

Boys BB Finals from Friday, February 17
Maize 49, Salina Central 42
Newton 51, Salina South 44
Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47
Minneapolis 53, Beloit 47
Southeast of Saline 71, Russell 58

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

