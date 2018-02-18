AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-17

The basketball season is coming to a close.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls BB Finals from Friday, February 17

Maize 55, Salina Central 46

Newton 43, Salina South 22

Republic County 48, Sacred Heart 41

Russell 53, Southeast of Saline 40

Boys BB Finals from Friday, February 17

Maize 49, Salina Central 42

Newton 51, Salina South 44

Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47

Minneapolis 53, Beloit 47

Southeast of Saline 71, Russell 58