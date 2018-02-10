AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-10

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls BB Finals from Friday

Salina South 57, Campus 34

Council Grove 54, Sacred Heart 47

Remington 59, Ell-Saline 44

Southeast of Saline 36, Minneapolis 23

Boys BB Finals from Friday

Salina South 44, Campus 42

Sacred Heart 75, Council Grove 45

Remington 58, Ell-Saline 46

Southeast of Saline 54, Minneapolis 51