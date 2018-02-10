Salina, KS

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-10

Pat StrathmanFebruary 10, 2018

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls BB Finals from Friday
Salina South 57, Campus 34
Council Grove 54, Sacred Heart 47
Remington 59, Ell-Saline 44
Southeast of Saline 36, Minneapolis 23

Boys BB Finals from Friday
Salina South 44, Campus 42
Sacred Heart 75, Council Grove 45
Remington 58, Ell-Saline 46
Southeast of Saline 54, Minneapolis 51

