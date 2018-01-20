AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-20

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls finals from Friday, January 19

Liberal 47, Salina South 26

Salina Central 52, Abilene 40

Lyons 39, Southeast of Saline 31

Minneapolis 61, Ell-Saline 43

Boys finals from Friday, January 19

Andover 54, Salina South 49

Salina Central 56, Buhler 44

Beloit 57, Beloit 43

Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54 OT