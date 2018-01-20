AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-20

The basketball season is in full swing.
As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.
Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt
Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow
Girls finals from Friday, January 19
Liberal 47, Salina South 26
Salina Central 52, Abilene 40
Lyons 39, Southeast of Saline 31
Minneapolis 61, Ell-Saline 43
Boys finals from Friday, January 19
Andover 54, Salina South 49
Salina Central 56, Buhler 44
Beloit 57, Beloit 43
Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54 OT
COMMENTS