Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 33 °

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-20

Pat StrathmanJanuary 20, 2018

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls finals from Friday, January 19
Liberal 47, Salina South 26
Salina Central 52, Abilene 40
Lyons 39, Southeast of Saline 31
Minneapolis 61, Ell-Saline 43

Boys finals from Friday, January 19
Andover 54, Salina South 49
Salina Central 56, Buhler 44
Beloit 57, Beloit 43
Bennington 56, Ell-Saline 54 OT

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Furious Ell-Saline Rally Falls Short in Overt...

January 20, 2018 12:26 am

2018 Mid-season Tournament Brackets & Results

January 19, 2018 11:30 pm

South Boys’ Rally Comes Too Late; Girls...

 9:58 pm

Free Throws Secure Victory For Minneapolis

 12:02 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-20

The basketball season is in full swing. As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restauran...

January 20, 2018 Comments

Foundation Scholarships Available

Top News

January 20, 2018

Kansas Academy of Mathematics and S...

Kansas News

January 20, 2018

“Storm Fury” Coming to Salina

Top News

January 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Academy of Mathema...
January 20, 2018Comments
$356,873 Super Kansas Cas...
January 19, 2018Comments
Daddy Daughter Valentine ...
January 19, 2018Comments
“Country-Rock’...
January 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018