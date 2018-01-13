AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-13

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls finals from Friday, January 12

Salina Central 49, Maize 45 in OT

Berean Academy 54, Ell-Saline 15

Ellsworth 62, Sacred Heart 39

Republic County 55, Southeast of Saline 43

Boys finals from Friday, January 12

Maize 52, Salina Central 39

Berean Academy 43, Ell-Saline 34

Beloit 56, Minneapolis 40

Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47

Southeast of Saline 69, Republic County 53