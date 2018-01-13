AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-13

The basketball season is in full swing.
As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.
Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt
Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow
Girls finals from Friday, January 12
Salina Central 49, Maize 45 in OT
Berean Academy 54, Ell-Saline 15
Ellsworth 62, Sacred Heart 39
Republic County 55, Southeast of Saline 43
Boys finals from Friday, January 12
Maize 52, Salina Central 39
Berean Academy 43, Ell-Saline 34
Beloit 56, Minneapolis 40
Sacred Heart 62, Ellsworth 47
Southeast of Saline 69, Republic County 53
