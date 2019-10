Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and players met with members of the media on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as Wildcats prepare to host fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Wildcats and Sooners kick off at 11 a.m., on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game that will be televised by ABC.

You can also listen to K-State football on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL with coverage starting at 9 am.