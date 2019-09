Following a 52-0 shutout of Bowling Green, K-State will hit the road for the first time in 2019 as the Wildcats travel to Starkville to face 23rd-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday. The game will kick at 11 a.m., and be shown nationally on ESPN.

Saturday marks the fourth all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Bulldogs with Mississippi State holding a 2-1 advantage.

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start after knocking off Louisiana in New Orleans and Southern Miss in their home opener.