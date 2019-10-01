AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press Conference 10/1

Pat StrathmanOctober 1, 2019

K-State figured if it could win the battle of the red zone against a high-powered Oklahoma State offense, it would have a chance on Saturday night in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The No. 24/22 Wildcats did so defensively, limiting the Cowboys to one touchdown in five red zone opportunities. K-State’s offense, however, only reached the red zone twice and struggled to find success for most of a 26-13 loss to start Big 12 play.

Up next for Kansas State: Baylor. The Wildcats welcome the Bears this Saturday at 2:30. Pregame takes place at 12:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

