AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conference

Pat StrathmanDecember 12, 2018

The new era of K-State football has begun.

Head Coach Chris Klieman was introduced in a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Vanier complex in Manhattan, Kansas.

Chris Klieman, a proven winner with a championship pedigree, has been named the 35th head football coach in Kansas State history.

Klieman has won five conference championships and three national championships in five seasons as the head coach at North Dakota State, and he currently has the Bison in the FCS Semifinals with a perfect 13-0 record prior to taking on South Dakota State in Fargo on Friday night.

