AUDIO: Chiefs’ Reid, Mahomes & Clark Speak to Media

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their final dress rehearsal on Saturday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers for their third preseason game.

The Chiefs made a few moves over the last few days bringing back two familiar names in receiver DeAnthony Thomas and offensive lineman Jeff Allen.

Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on injuries, previewed the game against San Fran, and explained why Kansas City brought back Thomas.

Defensive end Frank Clark spoke on the team adjusting to a new defensive scheme, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed Thomas’ return, and Allen spoke to the media for the first time since re-signing with the Chiefs.