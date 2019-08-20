Salina, KS

Now: 98 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 73 °

AUDIO: Chiefs’ Reid, Mahomes & Clark Speak to Media

Pat StrathmanAugust 20, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their final dress rehearsal on Saturday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers for their third preseason game.

The Chiefs made a few moves over the last few days bringing back two familiar names in receiver DeAnthony Thomas and offensive lineman Jeff Allen.

Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on injuries, previewed the game against San Fran, and explained why Kansas City brought back Thomas.

Defensive end Frank Clark spoke on the team adjusting to a new defensive scheme, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed Thomas’ return, and Allen spoke to the media for the first time since re-signing with the Chiefs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Fall to Steelers, 17-7

August 18, 2019 10:07 am

AUDIO: 2019 Chiefs Training Camp Reports w/Mi...

August 16, 2019 10:46 am

Chiefs Defeat Bengals in Preseason Opener

August 11, 2019 12:23 am

Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal

August 8, 2019 2:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conferen...

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman spoke with the media in a press conference on Tuesday...

August 20, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Chiefs’ Reid, Mahomes ...

Sports News

August 20, 2019

Pursuit Ends with Teen Arrested

Kansas News

August 20, 2019

FIREX-AQ Opens in Salina

Top News

August 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pursuit Ends with Teen Ar...
August 20, 2019Comments
Salina Police
Stolen Trailblazer
August 20, 2019Comments
Fight Leads to Arrest, Dr...
August 20, 2019Comments
Four Teenage Victims Alle...
August 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH