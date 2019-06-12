AUDIO: Chiefs Players Speak at Mini Camp

The first of three days of mandatory mini-camp are underway in Kansas City.

Chris Jones is not in attendance. He is still holding out for a new contract as he missed all 10 OTA’s earlier in May and June.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will speak on Thursday to end Mini-camp.

A few players spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is happy getting back into the rhythm of football. Kendall Fuller is enjoying his reunion with Bashaud Breeland. Anthony Hitchens thinks they should be able to play fast in the new defensive scheme.