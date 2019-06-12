Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 50 °

AUDIO: Chiefs Players Speak at Mini Camp

Pat StrathmanJune 12, 2019

The first of three days of mandatory mini-camp are underway in Kansas City.

Chris Jones is not in attendance. He is still holding out for a new contract as he missed all 10 OTA’s earlier in May and June.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will speak on Thursday to end Mini-camp.

A few players spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is happy getting back into the rhythm of football. Kendall Fuller is enjoying his reunion with Bashaud Breeland. Anthony Hitchens thinks they should be able to play fast in the new defensive scheme.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Complete NFL Draft Weekend

April 27, 2019 11:31 pm

Chiefs Go DB, DL, WR on NFL Draft Second Day

April 26, 2019 11:55 pm

Chiefs Acquire DE Frank Clark Via Trade with ...

April 25, 2019 4:00 pm

Chiefs 2019 Regular Season Schedule Finalized

April 17, 2019 10:27 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Chiefs Players Speak at Mini...

The first of three days of mandatory mini-camp are underway in Kansas City. Chris Jones is not in...

June 12, 2019 Comments

The Day Before the Jam

Top News

June 12, 2019

Wichita Company Hiring

Kansas News

June 12, 2019

Former Fort Riley Soldier to Receiv...

Kansas News

June 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wichita Company Hiring
June 12, 2019Comments
Former Fort Riley Soldier...
June 12, 2019Comments
USD 305 Equity Council Fo...
June 12, 2019Comments
Semi Sideswipes School Bu...
June 12, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH