AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 4/7

Pat StrathmanApril 6, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Turkey hunting is a real challenge.  Harvesting one of these big birds takes some skill and knowledge.

Bob Roberts visits with Mike Pearce from KDWPT about techniques and equipment for Turkey hunters in Kansas.  Mike also passes along information about cooking those big Toms.

Archery Turkey season starts April 2 and shotgun season begins on April 18 in Kansas.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

