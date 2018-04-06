AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 4/7

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Turkey hunting is a real challenge. Harvesting one of these big birds takes some skill and knowledge.

Bob Roberts visits with Mike Pearce from KDWPT about techniques and equipment for Turkey hunters in Kansas. Mike also passes along information about cooking those big Toms.

Archery Turkey season starts April 2 and shotgun season begins on April 18 in Kansas.

Archery Turkey season starts April 2 and shotgun season begins on April 18 in Kansas.

