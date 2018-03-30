Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 3/31

Pat StrathmanMarch 30, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the fishing prospects for various species around the area.

Walleyes and Saugeyes are being sought after many anglers and success seems tough right now.  Last week of March and First week of April is prime time for the ‘eye’ spawn.

Turkey seasons starting April 1,  April 9 and April 18.  Better practice with that bow or shotgun now.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

