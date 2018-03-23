Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 47 °

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 3/24

Pat StrathmanMarch 23, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Council Grove reservoir has always been a good lake for fishing but the past few years, fishing pressure has been on the light side.

The lake has a good Crappie population and Saugeye population.  White Bass and Channel Catfish also are abundant.

We visited with John Reinke, the KDWPT fisheries biologist for Council Grove reservoir to learn more about the lake.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

March 16, 2018 4:22 pm

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

March 9, 2018 4:00 pm

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

March 2, 2018 1:46 pm

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Rober...

February 23, 2018 2:03 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Arrest in Kansas Water Slide Death ...

Indictments have been handed down, and an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a chi...

March 23, 2018 Comments

Fire at Salina Park

Top News

March 23, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

March 23, 2018

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent; End...

Kansas News

March 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Domestic Dispute Turns Vi...
March 23, 2018Comments
Police Searching for Intr...
March 23, 2018Comments
Ninth Most Wanted Arrest
March 23, 2018Comments
Burglars Caught on Camera
March 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH