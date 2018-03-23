AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 3/24

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Council Grove reservoir has always been a good lake for fishing but the past few years, fishing pressure has been on the light side.

The lake has a good Crappie population and Saugeye population. White Bass and Channel Catfish also are abundant.

We visited with John Reinke, the KDWPT fisheries biologist for Council Grove reservoir to learn more about the lake.

Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

