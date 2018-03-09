AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 3/10

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Its ‘eye’ time in Kansas….that’s Walleyes and Saugeyes.

Bob Roberts visits with Craig Johnson, KDWPT fisheries biologist for Marion reservoir and how the various species are doing at that lake.

Marion has always been a good lake for Walleyes but stockings the past couple of years are expected to raise catch success of keeper fish for anglers.

Craig also talks about Wipers, Crappies, White Bass and Channel Catfish.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]

