AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 2/3

Pat StrathmanFebruary 3, 2018

It’s a new year with new challenges and adventures ahead!

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob talks about some of the open lakes that have opened up and what is being caught.

Kanopolis is getting most attention from local anglers for Crappies and some White Bass.

Reminder that some of the Goose seasons are still open with light Geese, Snows and Blues going till mid-April.  Next week, updates on Kanopolis and Wilson from fisheries biologist Brian Sowers.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

