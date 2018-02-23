Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 2/24

Pat StrathmanFebruary 23, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Milford is the largest reservoir in Kansas and offers a great fishery.  In this edition of Central Kansas Outdoors, Bob Roberts talks with KDWPT fisheries biologist John Reinke about this year’s prospects for anglers at Milford.

New regulations are in effect this year for Wipers and Blue Cats.  A stricter size limit and bag for Walleyes was added last year so what effect is it having?  Bob covers all of this in his interview with John.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

