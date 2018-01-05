AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts – 1/6

It’s a new year with new challenges and adventures ahead!

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

To ring in 2018, Bob broke down 2017. Nothing unusual took place, but that doesn’t mean it was below average.

With temperatures dropping, ice fishing steps into the spotlight. Bob gives insight on items you might need to be a successful ice fisherman.

If fishing doesn’t sound appealing, how about bird hunting. Bob has positive information on what to expect around the area.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!