AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 1/20

Bob Roberts talks about late season hunting opportunities including upland game birds, Geese, Ducks and predators.

Ice fishing is still going strong at the west end of Wilson for Stripers and the west end of Glen Elder for a variety of fish.

Good time to check over your tackle ahead of spring fishing.

