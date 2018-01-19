Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 1/20

Pat StrathmanJanuary 19, 2018

It’s a new year with new challenges and adventures ahead!

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about late season hunting opportunities including upland game birds, Geese, Ducks and predators.

Ice fishing is still going strong at the west end of Wilson for Stripers and the west end of Glen Elder for a variety of fish.

Good time to check over your tackle ahead of spring fishing.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

