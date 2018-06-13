AUDIO: Burt Joins Bethel Women’s Basketball Program

Two summers ago, Josh Burt joined the Ohlde Elite Club girls basketball program.

Now, he merges with the same coaches at the collegiate level.

After three seasons with the Ell-Saline boys basketball team, Burt heads to North Newton, becoming an assistant coach for the Bethel women’s basketball program. He teams up with current head coach Drew Johnson and assistant Nicole Ohlde, who hired Burt two years ago for Ohlde hoops.

Burt just completed his first year as head coach at Ell-Saline. The Cardinals went 4-17, losing to Sacred Heart in the first round of Class 2A Sub-State. Prior to taking the head coaching gig, Burt was an assistant at Ell-Saline.

Burt was planning on being at Ell-Saline for his second season, but said this opportunity was too good to pass up.