The 2019-20 season opener is here.

The Kansas State Wildcats tipoff the season tonight as the Cats welcome North Dakota State.

The Bison made the NCAA Tournament last season and return plenty of talent from a squad that went 19-16.

K-State is looking for a better showing than the final exhibition game against Washburn.

Tipoff tonight is at 7 with pregame at 6 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Coach Bruce Weber

Seniors Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien