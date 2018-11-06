Salina, KS

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference 11-6

Pat StrathmanNovember 6, 2018

The Kansas State Wildcats fell short on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, falling 14-13.

K-State held the Horned Frogs to 275 yards in the game, including just 13 first downs, the fewest first downs by an opponent in a loss since 2017 against Vanderbilt. The K-State defense forced TCU into four three-and-outs on Saturday, tying a season high, previously set against South Dakota.

The Wildcat offense totaled 301 yards, including 162 passing yards, as junior quarterback Alex Delton found the end zone both on the ground and through the air. Delton’s first quarter touchdown strike to freshman Malik Knowles was Knowles’ first of his career.

KSU welcomes Kansas to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Sunflower State Showdown. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 am with coverage starting at 7 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

