AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference 11-13

Pat StrathmanNovember 13, 2018

The Kansas State Wildcats used a late fourth quarter game-winning touchdown drive and a crucial defensive stop in the final minute to record their 10th consecutive victory in the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown, defeating Kansas 21-17.

Junior quarterback Alex Delton’s 21-yard scamper gave K-State the lead with 2:46 to play before sophomore defensive end Bronson Massie recovered a fumble by Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender with 20 seconds remaining to clinch head coach Bill Snyder’s 23rd win over the Jayhawks in the last 27 meetings.

Snyder’s 23 wins being the most by all active head coaches over any one opponent. The Wildcats improve to 13-1 at home under Snyder in the series.

KSU welcomes Texas Tech to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with coverage starting at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

