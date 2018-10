Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s road test with Oklahoma State.

K-State is coming off a 37-34 defeat to Baylor. K-State running back Alex Barnes rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns, but the Wildcats fell to 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12.

KSU welcomes Oklahoma State at 11:00 am with coverage starting at 9 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.