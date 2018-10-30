AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference 10-30

Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to recap the bye week.

The No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners totaled a season-high 702 total yards of offense and six touchdowns, as the Sooners overwhelmed Kansas State, 51-14.

Oklahoma was led by redshirt quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 19-of-24 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

K-State collected 245 yards of total offense, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Sooners.

Sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson led the Wildcats in yards, rushing for 54 yards on seven attempts and a touchdown and completing 13-of-21 passing for 108 yards

KSU has a road test at TCU Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 pm with coverage starting at 10:30 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.